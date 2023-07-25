Ludhiana: Four held for robbing, 10 mobile phones recovered

The Focal Point police arrested four persons for robbing locals and recovered 10 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Dilpreet Singh alias Preet, Sukhjivan Singh alias Jivan and Karan Kumar – all residents of Dharod village and Gursangat Singh alias Vicky alias Fauji of Garcha Colony of Focal Point.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, said police arrested the accused from Focal Point area following a tip-off. The accused were roaming around the area to find their next target when the police arrested them.

A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

Dilpreet and Sukhjivan are already facing trial in criminal cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON