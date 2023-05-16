Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One held with 424 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

One held with 424 boxes of illicit liquor in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2023 01:46 AM IST

The accused, identified as Hari Ram, 43, of Dariya, has been booked under the excise act and for cheating and criminal conspiracy at Industrial Area police station

Police arrested a city resident on Sunday for allegedly smuggling illegal liquor and recovered 424 boxes of illicit liquor from his possession. The truck being used in the crime was also impounded.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he transported cheap liquor from Chandigarh to other states. (iStock)
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he transported cheap liquor from Chandigarh to other states. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Hari Ram, 43, of Dariya, has been booked under the excise act and for cheating and criminal conspiracy at Industrial Area police station.

A senior police officer said that a special team under the supervision of the UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur and superintendent of police Mridul was formed to curb smuggling of illicit liquor in the city.

“The accused was held following a tip off near VTC Yard, Dariya, at around 4.30 pm as he was coming from Garcha turn towards Hallomajra light point. On checking, 424 boxes of liquor were recovered from the truck,” said a police official.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he transported cheap liquor from Chandigarh to other states. He added that he was delivering the liquor boxes to Patna, Bihar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police smuggling
police smuggling
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out