Amritsar man sent to one-day remand for killing daughter

The police on Friday arrested Dalbir Singh, alias Bau (50), who is a Nihang Sikh, for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter in Muchhal village of Baba Bakala sub-division in Amritsar.

The girl, Sumandeep Kaur, was allegedly hacked to death by her father who then tied her body to a bike and dragged it on the road before dumping it on railway tracks in Muchhal village of Amritsar district on Thursday.

The accused, who was presented in the Baba Bakala court by the police, said he did it for fit of rage. The court has sent him to one-day police remand.

“She had stepped out of the house on Wednesday without informing anyone and returned home the next day,” said Dalbir while responding to media outside the court. When asked why he killed his daughter, he said it will be a lesson for all school-going girls.

Tarsikka station house officer (SHO) Avtar Singh said, “After dumping his daughter’s body on railway tracks, the accused fled towards Rayya on his bike and moved towards Baba Bakala side. Our teams nabbed him in Dehriwala village.”

The incident had taken place around 2 pm on Thursday. “When my granddaughter came back on Thursday noon, Bau got very angry and started thrashing her. Later, he killed her with some sharp-edged weapon. When we tried to intervene, he locked us up in a room and threatened to kill us. Later, he took away the body of the girl,” said Joginder Singh, father of the accused.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Bau at Tarsikka police station.

