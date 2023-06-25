Chandigarh: Gang involved in online delivery of drugs busted

The police have arrested three persons who provided location-based delivery of drugs to their customers and recovered 52.3 gram of heroin from their possession.

The accused arrested are identified as Om Parkash (22), Satish Kumar, alias Sonu (22) and Vikas (20), all hailing from Ganganagar in Rajasthan. The accused were staying on rent in Nayagoan.

On June 23, a police party was patrolling in Sector-46, Chandigarh. At 3 pm when they were checking vehicles, two motorcycles came from Sector 46-47/48-49 Chowk. On seeing the police team, they immediately turned their bikes. Both bikes collided with each other. They tried to flee but were caught. On checking, the police recovered 52.3 grams of heroin from their possession.

“The accused are members of a gang that provided location-based delivery of small quantity of heroine to their customers,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur.

They are active for the last four years in the tricity and delivering 40-50 gm of drugs every day.

The SSP said, “They took orders through social media or on the phone. They would then deliver the drugs at a predetermined location from where the customer would pick.”

Satish was in contact with a heroin supplier in Dwaraka, Delhi, and used to get drugs from him to supply in tricity.

The police said Satish was earlier arrested on September 5, 2021, in a case registered on April 3, 2021, under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC in police station 34. He remained in jail for almost 45 days before getting bail. The said case is under trial.

