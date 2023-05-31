Two Jharkhand men held with 3.6kg opium in Ludhiana

: Police teams arrested two Jharkhand residents and recovered 3.6kg opium from their possession in separate cases, police said on Wednesday.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused. (Representational Photo)

In the first case, police arrested Deepak Singh of Srai Kalan Khaswa district in Jharkhand and seized 2.6kg of opium from his possession, police said, adding the accused was arrested by the police patrolling teams near Gill village.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said that during investigation, the accused will be questioned about the whereabouts of his associates and to whom he was going to deliver the contraband.

He said that a case under section 18-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station.

In another case, Khanna police arrested Bisnu Shankar of Chatra district in Jharkhand and recovering 1kg opium from his possession.

Police said that the accused was arrested near Amloh Chowk by police patrolling teams. The accused was carrying a bag from which the contraband was recovered.

Sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said that a case under section 18-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Khanna city-2 police station.

