Pro-Khalistan slogans at Moga bus stand: 2 men with SFJ links nabbed from Nanded

Four weeks after pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the wall of a ticket counter at Moga bus stand, police arrested two persons from Nanded, Maharashtra.

The accused Daljit Singh of Churchak village and Pritpal Singh of Gholia Khurd village in Moga, both allegedly backed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the US-based founder of banned separatist organization, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), who were arrested for scribbling pro-Khalistan slogans at Moga bus stand. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Daljit Singh of Churchak village and Pritpal Singh of Gholia Khurd village in Moga, both allegedly backed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the US-based founder of banned separatist organization, Sikh for Justice (SFJ).

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 1-2. Along with the slogans on the wall, a Khalistan flag had also come up at the bus stand.

Police had registered a case under Sections 152A (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code at Moga police station.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said, “In a major breakthrough @MogaPolice has busted a gang of anti-social elements writing Khalistan Zindabad slogans in public places backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The investigation has been carried out in a professional & scientific manner to trace the culprits.”

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian said pro-Khalistan foreign forces had given ₹80,000 through Western Union to the accused for putting up the Khalistan flag and slogans. “After the incident, both fled to Nanded in Maharashtra. During investigation, it was found that they are in contact with pro-Khalistan forces abroad and are planning to disturb peace in Punjab.”

“A special team was constituted, which traced the accused with the help of scientific evidence and both were arrested from Nanded on June 24. They were brought to Moga after following due procedure in Maharashtra and produced in the court on Friday. We have secured their three-day remand and now further investigation is under process. Both the accused have no past criminal history,” he added.

The SSP said both accused worked with a US-based trucking company. “Prima facie, the money came from an anti-national module being run by foreign-based Pannu, so his role will be investigated in the case,” he added.

While SFJ was banned by the Government of India, Pannu has been booked in several sedition and terror cases in Punjab for allegedly running pro-Khalistan campaigns from foreign soil.

