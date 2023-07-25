2 held with 3kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

The local police have arrested two persons for alleged drug peddling and recovered 3 kg heroin suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan through a drone from their possession.

IG Kaustubh Sharma giving details about the arrested accused in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The duo was arrested after police noticed a bag with something written on it in Urdu language, police said, adding that the accused revealed that they got the heroin from cross-border drug peddlers, who smuggle the contraband through a drone.

Inspector general (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that inspector Heera Singh, incharge at CIA staff Jagraon, along with the police party arrested the accused from Sidhwan Bet-Nakodar Road during special checking. The accused were crossing from the area riding a bike. When frisked, the police recovered the heroin from the bag.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naib Singh, 35, of Akkuwal village and Surinder Singh alias Chhinda, 27, of Khurshaidpura village in Sidhwan Bet.

The IG said that ‘Balochistan 2023’ was written on the bag in Urdu. The police also seized their bike. During questioning, the accused told police that they were going to deliver the consignment among the addicts in Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet and Ludhiana.

The IG added that the accused are couriers. They received heroin from smugglers, who smuggled the contraband from Pakistan through a drone. The police are trying to trace the kingpins of the racket.

“A case under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sidhwan Bet police station. Naib Singh is already facing a trial in a case of drug peddling, while two cases of illegal sand mining are lodged against Chhinda,” the IG said.

Kaushalya Devi, sister of Naib Singh, was also arrested by the police for drug peddling a month ago. She is lodged in the women jail in Ludhiana. The accused told police that they indulged in drug peddling for easy money, the IG said.

352 held for drug peddling so far

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that so far this year, the Ludhiana Rural police have arrested 352 accused for drug peddling in 254 cases.

The police have recovered 5.29gm heroin, 18.720kg opium, 339kg poppy husk, 88gm Charas, 1.530kg Ganjha, 160gm narcotic powder, 13 injections, 50,533 intoxicant pills and ₹1.15 lakh drug money from the possession of the accused.

The SSP added that the police have also attached property worth ₹2.34 crore of 17 drug peddlers. In a drive, the police have also arrested 22 proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in a drug peddling case.

The SSP said that a drive against drug peddlers is going on. The police are also conducting meetings and holding seminars at school level to educate people about drug abuse.

