Two booked for extortion, kidnapping in Panchkula

Police have booked two men for kidnapping a resident of Kharak Mangoli village in October 2022 and trying to extort ₹2.50 lakh from him. Had kidnapped a man from Sector 8, Panchkula, in October 2022, and tried to extort ₹ 2.50 lakh by posing as cops. (Getty image)

The victim, Balram, had told the police that he was a commerce graduate and had worked for HealthKart in Sector 8, Panchkula, from November 29, 2021, to October 18, 2022.

He said on October 18, 2022, while he was at the store, he got a phone call to step downstairs. Thinking it was a customer, he went to the parking, where he met a man, who identified himself as Shubham Verma, an employee of SP, CM flying office, Haryana mini-secretariat.

He asked him to sit in a car that had a red beacon atop. As he got inside the car, a Hyundai i20, a masked man started driving the vehicle and Shubham snatched his phone and told him to accompany him to the SP office for questioning, as there was a complaint against him. He then demanded ₹2.50 lakh to save him from the case.

Driving around the city, the duo pressured him to transfer ₹40,000 into Shubham’s account. Shubham then called Balram’s friend, Ram Kishore of Peer Muchalla, to bring ₹2 lakh to Sector 5, Panchkula.

When they reached Sector 5, Kishore was present with his friends. Apprehending that they will be caught, the accused threw Balram out of the vehicle at the Sector-4 bus stop and drove off.

After preliminary investigations and verification, police have now registered a case under Sections 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector-7 police station. No arrests have been made so far.