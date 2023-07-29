Punjab: Drug syndicate run by jailed gangster busted, 2 held with 1.2-kg heroin, weapons

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police on Saturday busted a drugs and arms syndicate being run by gangster Sandeep Kumar, alias Ravi Balachauria, from Central Jail, Amritsar.

Police confiscated 1.2kg of heroin, three pistols along with 260 live cartridges of different bores and ₹ 1.4 lakh of drug money. (HT Photo)

Two of his accomplices, Akashdeep Singh, 20, of Parowal village in Garhshankar sub division of Hoshiarpur district and Akashdeep Singh, 23, alias Billa, of Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur district, were arrested.

Police confiscated 1.2kg of heroin, three pistols along with 260 live cartridges of different bores, ₹1.4 lakh of drug money and a weighing machine.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, Kaustubh Sharma said crime investigating agency inspector Avtar Singh and his team got a tip-off about Balachauria running a drug racket from behind bars.

“A special check post was set up on the Garhshankar-Nawashahr road and the accused were intercepted while coming on a Honda Activa (PB24-B-2951) coming from Garhshankar. During checking, the police team recovered heavy quantity of heroin and weapons from them. They were on the way to deliver the consignment,” IG Sharma said.

The accused have confessed that they got this consignment from an unknown person on the orders of gangster Ravi Balachauria.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act against both the arrested accused and jailed gangster at Nawashahr police station.

Senior superintendent of police Akhil Chaudhary said 41 criminal cases are registered against Balachauria, which includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

There is no criminal background of Akashdeep, 20, while a case under Section 379-B (snatching) is registered against the other accused, his namesake, Akashdeep, alias Billa.

