Police bust gambling, trafficking racket in Banur, 70 arrested

The Punjab Police claim to have busted a gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in Mohali district with the arrest of 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a marriage palace on the outskirts of Banur.

The Organised Crime Control Unit of Punjab Police also seized ₹8.42 lakh in cash, 47 vehicles, 40 liquor bottles, playing cards and laptops from the spot, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

Acting on the directions of OCCU chief Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the raids were conducted at New Life marriage palace around 1am on the intervening night of January 30 and 31. The arrested women were employed as bartenders and dancers.

Singh said police learnt of the racket while tracking members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. “Most of the arrested people are from Mohali and Patiala. It is a well-organised gambling racket with links in Dubai,” he said.

“The background of all persons is being investigated. Forensic examination of the seized laptops and mobile phones is also being conducted to reveal further details,” the DGP said.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act, Gambling Act, Immoral Trafficking Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered.