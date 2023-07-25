Ludhiana: Three women held for honey trapping, robbing passengers

The Division number 5 police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in honey trapping passengers around the inter-state bus terminal and robbing them and arrested of three women involved in the crime.

Three women held for honey trapping, robbing passengers in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

According to police, at least 10 women were involved in honey trapping and duping people.

According to police, the women used to honey trap people by taking them to public washrooms and public parks. The women would then rob them of money.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muskan of Abdullapur Basti, Zoya Khan alias Aisha of Bapu Market of Giaspura and Kajal of Jawahar Nagar. Besides, the police have booked Jyoti, Sapna of Shimlapuri, Poonam of Haibowal, Neja of Samrala Bypass, Sakshi and Alia.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jasroop Kaur said that the police received complaints from locals about the gang. Kaur said that the women are drug addicts and their videos of consuming drugs have also went viral on social networking sites.

An FIR under sections 294 (obscene act), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, has been lodged against the accused.