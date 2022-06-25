Police bust Lashkar’s narco-terror-funding module in Budgam, four held

: The police on Friday claimed to have busted the Lashkar’s narco-terror-funding module in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and arrested four people along with five vehicles.

Police said that along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and the 181 battalion, the CRPF arrested four terrorist associates, who were identified as Younis Manzoor and Mehboob Ahmed, both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie of Arigam, Khansahib, and Muzaffar Ahmad of Parnewa, Khansahib. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists,” the spokesman said.

He said that five vehicles have also been seized which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists. “Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance, including three grenades, two AK-magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47, were recovered from their possession,” he said, adding that a case has been registered at the Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is on.