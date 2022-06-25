Police bust Lashkar’s narco-terror-funding module in Budgam, four held
: The police on Friday claimed to have busted the Lashkar’s narco-terror-funding module in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and arrested four people along with five vehicles.
Police said that along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and the 181 battalion, the CRPF arrested four terrorist associates, who were identified as Younis Manzoor and Mehboob Ahmed, both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie of Arigam, Khansahib, and Muzaffar Ahmad of Parnewa, Khansahib. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists,” the spokesman said.
He said that five vehicles have also been seized which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists. “Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance, including three grenades, two AK-magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47, were recovered from their possession,” he said, adding that a case has been registered at the Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is on.
-
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Despite being a mere courtesan, Anarkali dares Emperor Akbar with a spunky dance. Golcha cinema, in Daryaganj, is screening the digitally coloured version of the classic Mughal-e-Azam. The single-screen hall shut down six years ago (last movie screened was Kahani 2). Golcha came up in 1954. The theatre is now a ghost of its recent past.
-
Jammu and Kashmir to host G20 summit next year, 5-member panel formed
The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a five-member high-powered panel for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the union territory next year. Acting upon a communique from the Union ministry of external affairs dated June 4, the principal secretary to the J&K government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi accorded sanction for the constitution of the five-member panel.
-
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in the last year's Jalalabad bomb blast case. The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs) , ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials were seized.
-
‘Last time this happened in 1992’: Omar on Jammu and Kashmir assembly missing Prez poll
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Independence of the country, only for the second time assembly members from J&K can't take part in the presidential elections scheduled for next month. Earlier in 1992, when militancy was at its peak and J&K was under Governor's rule, the erstwhile state had no assembly then so legislators from J&K couldn't participate in the elections for the country's President.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics