Thieves’ gang busted with the arrest of three in Mohali

Police busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of three persons in Dera Bassi. The teams recovered five stolen water motors from their possession.

The case was registered on the complaint of the department of water resources in connection with the theft of five water pumping motors from Banur canal. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Derabassi police station.

Sharing details, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said police received a tip off about one of the gang members, Raja, a resident of Rampur Kalan, presence in the area. He was arrested on May 31.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the theft and revealed the identity of two of his two accomplices Gurmeet Singh and Amandeep Singh, both from the same village. Soon after receiving the information, police carried out a search and nabbed the two accomplices on Friday.

The five stolen water pumping motors were also recovered from their possession. The trio was produced before the court. While Raja was granted judicial remand, Gurmeet Singh and Amandeep Singh were sent on police remand for two days.

