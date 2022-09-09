Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action

Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer (SHO) at Division number 3 and his gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.

Following the incident, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma summoned the SHO, adding that the department will take the required action against him.

The incident

Members of both gangs had indulged in a scuffle and opened fire targeting each other, following which tensions gripped the area.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar said police have booked members of both groups under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Protesting, members of the Shubham Mota’s gang said Raja Bajaj of their group was attacked by the members of their rival Puneet Bains’ gang, adding that when Bajaj went police station to lodge a complaint, they arrested him and lodged a case of attempt to murder case against him.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar said that the police have lodged FIR against both groups. Raja Bajaj had also opened fire on the rivals. He is alreadt facing trial in several criminal cases including possessing illegal weapons and had been bailed out from jail one week ago.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi intervened in the matter and asked the police personnel to seek apology from the scribes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said that the police have failed to maintain law and order situation in the city. Out of frustration they are targeting the media.

When contacted Kaustubh Sharma, Commissioner of Police, said that he has summoned the police personnel concerned. He will take appropriate action against the errant cops.

Members of Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota are targeting their rivals for the past many years. Dozens of cases are lodged against them.

Masked women steal ₹1.12L, jewellery from elderly couple

Ludhiana

Two masked women robbed a Gurdaspur-based couple of cash and jewellery who were travelling in an e-rickshaw near Shivpuri Chowk. The elderly couple had come to the city to attend a wedding. The Basti Jodhewal police registered a case against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Police suspected the involvement of the e-rickshaw driver in the crime, with officials saying the driver has not been traced since e-rickshaws in the city are not registered with the regional transport office (RTO). The case was lodged following the statement of Dev Raj, 62, of Gopal Nagar of Gurdaspur. The complainant said he, along with his wife, had come to the city to attend his nephew’s wedding.

After alighting from the bus, they hired an e-rickshaw from Jalandhar by-pass to reach Samrala Chowk — where two masked women also boarded the e-rickshaw. The women secretly stole nine gold rings, two gold bracelets, a pair of earrings, two gold bangles, a gold necklace, mangalsutra and ₹1.12 lakh from their bag. The women got down near Shivpuri Chowk. The complainant only realised the theft on noticing the pockets of the bag undone after reaching Samrala Chowk

Assistant sub-inspector Malkit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

