Police commemoration day observed in Ludhiana

Police commemoration day was observed at Police Lines, Ludhiana, on Thursday to pay tributes to police and paramilitary martyrs.

The day is observed ever year in memory of the CRPF jawans, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs, Ladakh, during an assault by the Chinese Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged people to fight anti-national forces jointly. “It is only because of the great sacrifices of our martyrs that we are living in a peaceful environment. We can never forget the sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said.

Bhullar was accompanied by former director general of police DR Bhatti, MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and several others.

A list comprising names of officials and jawans of police and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was also read out.

Bhullar also lauded the sacrifices of the Punjab Police personnel while combating militancy in the state and other internal disturbances.

The police chief said that during the dark days of terrorism, a total of 117 police personnel of Ludhiana police laid down their lives. He said that Punjab Police continues to stand with the families of these martyrs.

