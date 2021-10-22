Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police commemoration day observed in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Police commemoration day observed in Ludhiana

The police commemoration day is observed ever year in memory of the CRPF jawans, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs, Ladakh, during an assault by the Chinese Army. Speaking on the occasion, Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged people to fight anti-national forces jointly.
Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar paying tributes to martyrs on the police commemoration day on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police commemoration day was observed at Police Lines, Ludhiana, on Thursday to pay tributes to police and paramilitary martyrs.

The day is observed ever year in memory of the CRPF jawans, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs, Ladakh, during an assault by the Chinese Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar urged people to fight anti-national forces jointly. “It is only because of the great sacrifices of our martyrs that we are living in a peaceful environment. We can never forget the sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said.

Bhullar was accompanied by former director general of police DR Bhatti, MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and several others.

A list comprising names of officials and jawans of police and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was also read out.

Bhullar also lauded the sacrifices of the Punjab Police personnel while combating militancy in the state and other internal disturbances.

The police chief said that during the dark days of terrorism, a total of 117 police personnel of Ludhiana police laid down their lives. He said that Punjab Police continues to stand with the families of these martyrs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Perform or get ready to be shunted out: Punjab CM Channi to police brass

Dera Bassi: 36-year-old man found dead inside well

53 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

Patiala man kills fiancée after she discovers his first marriage, held
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP