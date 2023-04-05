Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police frisk suspicious elements at bus stands

Police frisk suspicious elements at bus stands

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST

The police on Tuesday conducted a special operation at all bus stands across the state for searching and rounding-up suspicious persons for their verification

The police on Tuesday conducted a special operation at all bus stands across the state for searching and rounding-up suspicious persons for their verification. The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav (HT Photo)

More than 5,000 police personnel under the supervision of SPs were involved in the operation at the bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

Over 2,000 people were checked during the operation conducted at 150 bus stands in the state.

ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said SP-rank officers were deputed to conduct frisking of people at bus stands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police adgp verification state personnel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP