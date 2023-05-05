Ludhiana: Woman cop, aides plant banned kite string in shop, booked

In a four-and-a-half-month-old case of recovery of 25 spools of banned plastic kite from a cycle repair shop, the Sadar police of Khanna booked a woman constable and her aides for planting the banned kite string in the shop with intention to implicate the owner following an old rivalry.

The Ludhiana police said woman cop and her aide had planted kite string in the shop following an old rivalry with the shop owner. (HT Photo)

The names of the accused, constable Ravinder Kaur, alias Ravi, who was deputed at the city police station of Khanna, and her aide Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepi of Alaur village, came to the fore after the arrest of their aide Chandar Sharma, alias Manu Sharma of Gobindgarh. According to the police, Chandar had kept a gunny bag containing 25 spools of plastic kite string at the cycle repair shop of Jasvir Singh of Alaur village.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal suspended constable Ravinder Kaur and ordered to send her to the Police Lines with immediate effect.

The police had arrested Jasvir for possessing banned plastic kite string and recovered 25 spools from his shop. A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC, Section 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act was lodged against him. During investigation, Jasvir said a bike-borne man had kept the gunny bag at his shop stating that he will return in a few minutes and will take the bag. Minutes after he left, the police conducted a raid and arrested him.

Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO at police station Sadar of Khanna, stated that the police started investigation on the basis of claims made by Jasvir. The police on April 24 identified the man as Chandar, who had kept the spools of plastic kite string in the shop. On May 1, the police arrested the accused. During questioning, Chandar told the police that he had kept the banned kite string in the shop at the behest of Gurdeep and Ravinder. Later, they informed the police about the spools.

The police said Gurdeep and Ravinder had planted kite string in the shop following an old rivalry with Jasvir.

Later, the police added Sections 451, 211, 417, 420 and 120-B of the IPC in the FIR. A hunt is on for their arrest.

