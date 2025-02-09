Police crackdown on illegal travel agents, three booked in Hisar

The Hisar police have booked three travel agents on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, acting on the complaint of a man from Hisar’s Kharar village, who was among 104 people deported by the US government recently, for entering the country illegally. The Hisar police have booked three travel agents on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, acting on the complaint of a man from Hisar’s Kharar village, who was among 104 people deported by the US government recently, for entering the country illegally. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Malik and Rajat Mor, both residents of Jind district, and Munish Sharma of Hisar’s Petwar village.

In his complaint to Hisar police, Akshay said that the agents sent him legally to Dubai on July 18 last year and demanded ₹30 lakh for sending him to the US on August 23 last year.

“After receiving the payment from my family, the agents sent me to Suriname, where I stayed for 20 days. When my family contacted the agents about the delay in my reaching the US, they falsely told my parents that I landed in the US. They sent me to the US illegally through the ‘dunki’ route and demanded ₹20 lakh additional by claiming that they had sent me to US by a flight. On January 25, I entered the Tijuana border where security officials caught me and deported me along with 103 others,” he added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that a case has been registered against three agents and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

Agents who facilitated ‘dunki’ route being identified for strict action: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said those travel agents involved in sending the state youth abroad through illegal routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

He further said that the state government has already established proper mechanisms for citizens seeking employment opportunities abroad, ensuring they do not become victims of fraud in any manner.

Interacting with reporters in Faridabad, Saini said those involved in sending the state’s youths abroad through ‘dunki’ routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

He reiterated that the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration strictly. The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he further said.

-- With PTI inputs