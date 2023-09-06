Security forces dismantle hideout of longest surviving terrorist Saroori in Kishtwar

Police on Tuesday said that the security forces unearthed and subsequently dismantled a terror hideout of the longest surviving terrorist Jahangir Saroori in Kishtwar district.

In October 2018, police had put up posters of Jehangir Saroori in Kishtwar region and announced a cash award of ₹ 30 lakhs on information leading to his arrest. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kishtwar Police, in collaboration with army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dismantled a hideout belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Jahangir Saroori,” said Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Khalil Poswal.

He said that acting on credible intelligence inputs, the forces, in a meticulously planned operation, uncovered and dismantled the hideout located in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jahangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities.

“During the search operation, security forces recovered two blankets, some edible items and items of personal use from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist at the house,” he added.

The SSP said that entire area was cordoned and searches were being conducted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens and today’s operation is a success in our efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region”, said Poswal.

On August 3, Kishtwar police had detained Saroori’s brother, Abdul Karim Butt of Badhat Saroor under Public Safety Act (PSA). Jahangir Saroori is an “A++” category terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Saroori’s real name is Mohammad Amin Butt.

Officials said that he is believed to be the man behind revival of terrorism in the region. They added that Saroori is said to be active in terrorism since 1992.

In October 2018, police had put up posters of Jehangir Saroori in Kishtwar region and announced a cash award of ₹30 lakhs on information leading to his arrest. The Kishtwar police had put up “wanted, dead or alive” posters in the region for Saroori and his associates. Officials said that Saroori had been active in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhaderwah areas before turning dormant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he reactivated and was the brain behind the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town in November 2018 followed by killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Chandrakant Sharma and his bodyguard in April 2019, they added.

As per the national investigation agency chargesheet, Saroori had planned and executed the killing of Parihar brothers to create a divide in communally sensitive Kishtwar town.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail