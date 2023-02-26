Police file chargesheet in Sector-39 gangrape case

Nearly two months after a 26-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh was gang-raped by two men in Sector 39, the local police on Saturday filed the chargesheet against the accused in a local court

The accused had spiked the victim’s food, due to which she lost consciousness. Later,the woman managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police at the Sector-29 station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Parvinder Pal Singh and Jasvinder Singh, alias Sunny, are facing seven sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376D (gangrape). The hearings will start from March 6.

According to the complaint, she had come to Mohali to look for a job in December 2022 and came in touch with Jasvinder. She had alleged that Jasvinder took her to Parminder’s rented accommodation in Sector 39, where they kept her captive and gang-raped her for four days.

The duo had spiked her food, due to which lost consciousness. After she managed to escape, she had lodged a complaint with the police at the Sector-29 station. The two accused were later arrested by the police.