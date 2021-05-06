Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police freeze 1.64 cr assets of 2 drug smugglers in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

Police freeze 1.64 cr assets of 2 drug smugglers in Tarn Taran

Harpal Singh of Thatha village was arrested in February 2007 in Amritsar and Rashpal Singh of Wan Tara Singh village was nabbed in March 2018
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Police freeze 1.64 cr assets of 2 drug smugglers in Tarn Taran

Police on Wednesday froze property worth 1.64 crore of two drug smugglers based in Tarn Taran under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Harpal Singh of Thatha village was arrested in February 2007 in Amritsar and Rashpal Singh of Wan Tara Singh village was nabbed in March 2018. Police had seized 10kg heroin from Harpal while 80,100 intoxicating tablets, 15,300 capsules and 2,000 injections were recovered from Rashpal. The duo was booked under the NDPS Act at the Amritsar B-division and Tarn Taran’s Khalra police stations, respectively.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said: “After receiving order from the competent authority, we have frozen Harpal’s residential house worth 23.7 lakh and 34 kanal agriculture land worth 65.34 lakh. Similarly, Rashpal’s 35 lakh house and four shops in Khalra worth 75 lakh have been frozen. We will initiate the process to attach the frozen property,” the SSP said.

