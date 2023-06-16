Ludhiana police launch operation to arrest kingpin, hubby

The city police initiated operation ‘cage the queen bee’ for the arrest of Mandeep Kaur alias Mona, one of the main conspirators of ₹8.49 crore robbery, and her husband Jaswinder Singh.

Mandeep Kaur along with her husband Jaswinder Singh, accused in the ₹ 8.49 crore robbery. (HT Photo)

The police suspect that the couple is hiding in south Indian states.

In a joint operation with counter intelligence, the police have formed five teams for their arrest. Four teams are searching for the accused in other states, while one team is working in Punjab. The police teams are keeping a tab at the maternal house of the woman in Dehlon and her husband’s house in Barnala.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that earlier, kin of the accused claimed that Mandeep and her husband had fled to Nepal. The police found that the family have lied to them about the duo’s location. The police suspect that they are hiding in south Indian states. The police are also looking for them in Rajasthan.

“The accused could not carry huge cash with them. It is suspected that they have hid the cash in Ludhiana or Barnala. Efforts are on to recover the cash,” said the commissioner of police.

“To avoid being traced, the accused are not using any mobile phone and they are frequently changing their locations,” he added.

Further, the commissioner of police added that though the deadline is over but the officials of the CMS, a cash management company, have not provided the information of actual loss to the police.

The police suspect that the actual robbed amount was ₹6.33 crore.

He said that initially, the manager of the CMS company had given handwritten information that a total ₹11.70 crore were in the office, out of which ₹6.32 crore were taken away in the June 10 robbery. Later in the evening, they started claiming that a total ₹8.49 crore were robbed. However, they have failed to justify it.

He said that the actual amount which was robbed is ₹6 to ₹7 crore. The police have formed a five member SIT to co-ordinate with the company officials and to find the actual loss.

The police have arrested six accused so far in the case, including Manjinder Singh, one of the main conspirators and an employee of the company. The police have recovered ₹5.75 crore so far from the accused. Five accused are yet to be arrested. The accused had robbed ₹8.49 crore from the office of the CMS company at Aman Park in New Rajguru Nagar on June 10 after holding the employees captive.

