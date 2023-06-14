Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Assailants involved in Moga jeweller’s killing, robbery identified

Punjab: Assailants involved in Moga jeweller's killing, robbery identified

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Jun 14, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Two days after five unidentified persons shot dead a jewellery shop owner and looted gold ornaments at gun point in Moga, the district police have identified all the accused.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Parminder Singh was shot dead inside his shop. (HT File Photo)
As per police sources, the accused belong to five different districts including Nihal Singh Wala of Moga, Zira of Ferozepur, Jagraon of Ludhiana, Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. A senior police official said that around half a dozen persons suspected to be connected in the robbery and killing case have been detained. However, the police have not disclose names of the accused and the amount of the gold ornaments and cash robbed from the shop.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old Parminder Singh, also known as Vicky, was shot in the belly and declared brought dead at the hospital. As per police, five men – three armed with pistols and two with sharp-edged weapons – entered the shop around 2pm on the pretext of purchasing jewellery.

While sources claim that Moga Police have traced the three robbers, senior officials remained did not comment over the arrest of any accused person. Moga senior superintendent of police, J Elanchezian said all the accused have been identified and their teams are making efforts to nab them. “We are very close on cracking this case but I cannot divulge further details as it is an ongoing operation,” he said.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Faridkot range, Pardeep Kumar Yadav said that the police have got crucial clues on the case and many suspects have been rounded up. Meanwhile, Parminder was cremated at Moga on Wednesday and a large number of local residents participated in his last rites. Former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira said that the killing is a failure of the government and police to maintain law and order in the state.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
