Mystery shrouds death of man, woman in Panchkula

Police have launched probes after the bodies of a man and woman were found under mysterious circumstances in separate cases over the past 24 hours.

Panchkula police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. (iStock)

The man was found dead in the Apple market in Sector 20 on Saturday. He was later identified as Krishan Kumar of Mauli village, Chandigarh. Police received information about the man lying dead in the market on Saturday afternoon. They shifted the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for autopsy.

Earlier on Friday night, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in the bushes near Hotel Bella Vista in Sector 5.

Police said the woman lived in Raipur Rani and worked at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5. She had left office for home in the evening and her body was found later at night.

The autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors at the Panchkula civil hospital and poison was detected in the woman’s body. Police have not ruled out suicide by poisoning. The body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

