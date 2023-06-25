After 8.49 crore robbery, police initiate drive to check security at banks, ATMs in Ludhiana

After the ₹8.49 crore robbery at the CMS company, the police have initiated a drive to check security arrangements in banks, ATMs and other financial institutions.

To deter criminal activities, at least 110 patrolling teams are deployed at major spots, markets, roundabouts, banks and other financial institutions. (HT FILE)

The PCR motorcycle and other patrolling teams have been asked to keep check on ATMs, banks and other institutions. The teams have been asked to check if the security guards are alert.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police are alert. They have asked the institutions to keep their security arrangements up to date. The police have already held meetings with the officials of banks, finance and gold loan companies. The banks have been asked to keep the ATM closed during night if no security guards are deputed.

According to police officials, most financial institutions operate for five days a week and remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Burglars target such establishments on Friday night as after executing the crime, they get ample time to hide or flee the city, as it takes owners or employees at least two days to find out about the incident. Most owners remain clueless about the incident till Monday morning.

Moreover, the banks also keep their ATMs loaded with money as people do more transactions on weekends.

Robbers had robbed ₹8.49 crore from the office of CMS, a cash management company on June 10. The police have arrested 18 accused so far and recovered ₹7.14 crore from their possession.

