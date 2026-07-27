Police: Monetary dispute led to house attack, 8 arrested in Ludhiana

The Khanna police on Sunday claimed to have solved a robbery case registered after an armed attack at a house in Roop Nagar, stating that the incident was allegedly a planned assault arising from a monetary dispute between two men. Police have arrested eight accused in connection with the case and recovered weapons, a vehicle and the stolen valuables.

The accused in the custody of Khanna police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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The attack took place on July 14, when a group of armed men allegedly barged into the house of Rajnish Modi in Roop Nagar, Khanna, assaulted his family members and fled after allegedly taking away a silver chain and cash.

During the investigation, police said they found that the robbery was allegedly staged to target Modi following a financial dispute with Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Surya Enclave on Amloh Road, Khanna.

According to the police, Kuldeep allegedly planned the attack and roped in Davinder Singh alias Raja, who arranged the men involved in the assault. Raja is yet to be arrested.

The eight arrested accused have been identified as Harsimranjot Singh, alias Cheema of Mullapur Khedi village in Sirhind; Sukhdeep Singh, alias Bobby of Sudhewal village in Patiala; Kuldeep Kumar of Surya Enclave, Amloh Road, Khanna; Sandeep Kumar, alias Kukri of Chatarpura village in Fatehgarh Sahib; Gurjant Singh, alias Ladaru and Gurdeep Singh, alias Boota of Ajnali village in Gobindgarh; Lalit Kumar, alias Sanki of Amloh; and Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakki alias Harman of Guru Nanak Colony, Chasawal Bhadson village in Patiala.

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{{^usCountry}} A breakthrough in the case came when investigators traced the stolen silver chain to a jeweller in Amloh, where it was allegedly sold after the attack. Police said the recovery helped them identify the accused and establish their alleged involvement in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A breakthrough in the case came when investigators traced the stolen silver chain to a jeweller in Amloh, where it was allegedly sold after the attack. Police said the recovery helped them identify the accused and establish their alleged involvement in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior superintendent of police Khanna Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The accused had entered the house, attacked the family members and created panic before fleeing from the spot.”

“The police have recovered the stolen silver chain, ₹6,000 cash, sharp-edged weapons allegedly used in the assault and a Swift Dzire car suspected to have been used by the accused,” the SSP said.

“The questioning of the arrested accused is underway and further arrests are likely. The role of each accused in planning and executing the attack is being examined,” the SSP added.

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An FIR was registered at City 2 Khanna police station on July 14 under sections 309(4), 190, 191(3), 118(1), 331(6), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.