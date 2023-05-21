Ludhiana: Three men assault cop with beer bottle

Caught consuming liquor in open, three men allegedly assaulted a cop, who was part of the PCR motorcycle squad, with a beer bottle near GLADA park in Moti Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The complainant said that they asked the accused to stop drinking in the open and started questioning them about their whereabouts. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused escaped after leaving ASI Sukhwinder Singh of Mundian Kalan injured on Saturday. The Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

ASI Sukhwinder said that he, along with constable Nahar Singh, was on patrolling duty in Moti Nagar area when at around 9:30 pm they were crossing by the GLADA park and noticed three men consuming alcohol in open.

The complainant said that they asked the accused to stop drinking in the open and started questioning them about their whereabouts. The accused got offended and attacked them. One of the accused smashed a beer on his head. He suffered an injury on his right ear. Thereafter, the accused manhandled him and escaped. The ASI had noted down the registration number of the bike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR against three unidentified accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Moti Nagar police station.