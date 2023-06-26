The local police on Sunday initiated a probe after a video of a policeman helping those involved in illegal sand mining went viral on social networking sites.

Ludhiana cop ‘aiding’ sand mining mafia; probe begins (HT FILE)

The sarpanch of Talwandi village of Ladhowal, Manjit Singh, had recorded a video of the cop outside a dhaba and sent it to the officials. The video went viral on social networking sites on Saturday night.

Manjit had shared the video on various social networking sites also alleging that the police personnel was helping the accused involved in illegal sand mining to pass their vehicles.

In the video, which was captured outside a dhaba, Manjit is heard alleging the cop for helping the accused, while the police personnel was heard refuting the allegations. After he realized that the sarpanch was recording a video, he fled from the spot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-West) Mandeep Singh said that the sarpanch had shared the video with the police. He has asked the sarpanch to share more details, but he did not turn up.

The ACP added that the police personnel caught on camera is a sentry. He had gone to Dhaba to have dinner. The video has not captured any vehicle carrying sand. The ACP said that the police will take action after verifying all facts.

