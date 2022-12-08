Police protectee trader shot dead in Jalandhar, gunman injured

JALANDHAR A police protectee, who is a garment trader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the main market in Nakodar city of Jalandhar district on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Timmi Chawla, 39, who runs a garment shop in Royal tower of the city.

Meanwhile, a Punjab Police gunman Mandeep Singh, also received bullet injury in the incident. Police said that motorcycle-borne four shooters are involved in the killing of the trader, the probe so far has revealed.

Bhupinder Singh was third Punjab Police protectee, who was shot dead in almost last one month, as earlier Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on November 4 followed by Dera Sirsa follower and Bargari Sacrilege accused, Pardeep Singh Kataria who was gunned down on November 10. Both, Suri and Pardeep were provided security by the Punjab Police.

Jalandhar range Inspector General of Police, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Jalandhar senior superintendent of police, Swarandeep Singh reached the spot. Sandhu said that it was an unfortunate incident adding that two security personnel were provided to Bhupinder Singh, who had recieved extortion call. “We have launched the investigation and culprits will be nabbed soon,” he said.

Harminder Singh, father of the deceased, while addressing media said that he when closing down their shop when the assailants arrived and fired gunshots on his son, who was sitting on the front seat of the car along with his gunman. The commuters rushed both Bhupinder and his gunmen to a private hospital in the city who were later shifted to civil hospital Nakodar where Bhupinder Singh was declared dead while his gunmen was under treatment at Jalandhar civil hospital.

A senior official privy to the development said that Bhupinder Singh received an extortion call of ₹30 lakhs from a gangster who identified himself as Inda, following which an FIR was also lodged in Nakodar city police under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code on November 3 and police security was provided to him.

The gangster also threatened the victim of consequences if they refused to give extortion money. Police sources said that Bhupinder is survived by parents, wife and two children. The case has been being registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Nakodar city police station.