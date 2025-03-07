Menu Explore
Police raze properties of drug smugglers in Amritsar, Khanna

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 07, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The Punjab Police demolished eight structures constructed by smugglers using drug money in Amritsar and Khanna, officials said on Thursday

AMRITSAR/LUDHIANA : The Punjab Police demolished eight structures constructed by smugglers using drug money in Amritsar and Khanna, officials said on Thursday.

The Punjab Police demolished eight structures constructed by smugglers using drug money in Amritsar and Khanna, officials said on Thursday.
The Punjab Police demolished eight structures constructed by smugglers using drug money in Amritsar and Khanna, officials said on Thursday.

While police and Khanna municipal council authorities demolished six buildings in the town’s Meat Market on Thursday, cops in collaboration with Amritsar municipal corporation razed two structures in the city.

The demolished properties in Amritsar belonged to two drug traffickers, identified as Gurmeet Singh and Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, at Bharariwal and Maqboolpura areas, said police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

The police commissioner said that Gurmeet Singh had built houses and shops in Maqboolpura with drug business, which has been demolished with the help of the corporation. He said Gurmeet, who is lodged in Amritsar jail, has three cases registered against him. A total of 325 grams of smack and 350 grams of heroin was recovered from him.

Giving information about the demolished property at Bharadiwal, the police commissioner said that the house belonged to Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Naushera Dhala. He said four cases have been registered against the accused. The accused was in Bathinda jail from where he was released on bail a few days ago, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur warned drug traffickers, stating that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that they must either leave the illegal business or leave Punjab.

In Khanna, police said the six structures were built by encroaching on MC land and financed with drug money. The structures belonging to six peddlers facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

