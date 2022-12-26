Police recover 15kg IED in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday averted a major terror plan after recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Udhampur district, officials said.

IED-like material weighing around 15kg stored in a cylindrical object, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, five detonators, a coded sheet and a letter head of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were recovered in the Basantgarh area of the district, they said.

Additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.

The officials said a suspect has been detained by the police in connection with the recovery of the explosive material.

A case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway, Ramnagar SDPO Bhishm Dubey said.