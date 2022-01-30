Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police recovers 26K litre lahan in Ludhiana

Lahan was recovered in Talwandi Naubad village alongside Sutlej river in Ludhiana by the police along with the excise department
On January 29, the police had recovered 1 lakh litre lahan in Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The rural police in an action against Illicit liquor recovered 26,000 litre lahan and two drums in Talwandi Naubad village alongside Sutlej river on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused Shindu Singh, Kaka Singh and their three accomplices, who are yet to be identified, at Dakha police station.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Patil Ketan Baliram said the police along with the excise department initiated a search operation using drone cameras, following a tip-off . On finding suspicious activities, they conducted a raid.

On January 29, the police had recovered 1 lakh litre lahan in Sidhwan Bet.

