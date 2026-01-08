Police request constitution of medical board in 19-yr-old student’s death case in Dharamshala

Amid the ongoing investigation into the death of a 19-year-old girl of a Dharamshala college on December 26, police officials has requested for the constitution of a medical board to review the treatment and medical circumstances related to the case, officials said on Wednesday. Police officers aware of the details, earlier had said, that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy. (File)

Officials said that a request has been submitted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for the constitution. The board will examine the medical and treatment records of the victim. The victim received treatment from several hospitals before her death. Police officials said that the treatment summaries of the victim from hospitals in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Dharamshala, Kangra and Palampur have been obtained for thorough medical analysis.

Police officers aware of the details, earlier had said, that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy.

On January 1, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while a professor was booked for sexual harassment. The father alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

The father’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate, ensuring a comprehensive examination of all aspects of the incident. The victim’s mobile phone has been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) for detailed examination and extraction of digital evidence to aid the investigation. “The investigation is ongoing with meticulous examination of all aspects of the case,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the police on January 1, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”

Meanwhile, the fact-finding committee constituted by University Grants Commission (UGC) is also in Dharamshala to probe the incident. The five-member panel, led by professor Raj Kumar Mittal of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, began the probe after they visited the college on Tuesday. They are meeting various stakeholders.