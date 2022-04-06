Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police resort to use of water cannons during AAP’s protest against water tariff hike in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Police resort to use of water cannons during AAP’s protest against water tariff hike in Chandigarh

Police resorted to the use of water cannons as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Chandigarh against the recent water tariff hike
Police using water cannons during AAP’s protest against the water tariff hike in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police resorted to the use of water cannons as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Sector 17 against the recent water tariff hike.

Senior party leaders, councillors and workers participated in the protest including former MP Harmohan Dhawan and party co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra.

Chhabra said, “The Chandigarh municipal corporation should minimise waster wastage rather than increasing the rates. All the connections should be metered. Meters should be installed on water connections even outside the lal dora.”

Referring to AAP’s election promise of free water up to 20kl per month, Chhabra said, “Commercial establishments like hotels, and people with bigger houses who can afford higher rates should be levied higher tariff, and needy people should be given free water.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Congress will be holding a dharna on April 7 in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 17 to protest against the hike in water tariff and inflation. Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister and treasurer of All India Congress Committee will lead the dharna.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP