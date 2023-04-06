Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2023 12:03 PM IST

A police patrol party seized 178 boxes of illicit liquor, being transported from Barwala to Panchkula, from a tempo in Ramgarh on Tuesday

A police patrol party seized 178 boxes of illicit liquor, being transported from Barwala to Panchkula, from a tempo in Ramgarh on Tuesday. The driver, identified as Nishan Singh from Chamkor Sahib in Ropar, was arrested.

178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

The police, while patrolling, had received a tip about the tempo carrying the illicit liquor and set up a naka near the Mankian bus stand. The driver was carrying a permit. The police found discrepancies in the registration number listed on the permit with and that of the vehicle carrying the liquor.

A case was registered under the Excise Act at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police driver ramgarh tuesday barwala permit tempo nishan singh ropar panchkula
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP