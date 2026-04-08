Police seizes 3.89 kg heroin in Panchkula, originated from Pakistan

As much as 3.8 kg of heroin seized by the Crime Branch, Sector-26, on April 5 after the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab. Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin worth ₹6 crore and cash of ₹15 lakh from him in Panchkula. (Sant/ HT)

According to police, the accused, Lavjot Singh, had sourced the consignment directly from across the Pakistan border for distribution across the tricity region.

Lavjot, a recent BCA graduate, had been residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 23, Chandigarh, and was allegedly involved in drug peddling for the past couple of months, a senior police officer said. Police further stated that he was planning to distribute the entire consignment within a week. DCP (crime and traffic) Amarinder Singh, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that the remaining members of the gang have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Lavjot was arrested based on secret information near Kundi village in Sector 20, Panchkula. Police recovered 3.8 kg of heroin and ₹15 lakh in cash from his possession, suspected to be drug money. According to details, during a subsequent search of his rented accommodation in Chandigarh, an additional ₹1 lakh was also recovered.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector-20 police station. The DCP further stated that the case is linked to another arrest made on April 3. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch had earlier arrested Sahil, a resident of Dera Bassi, from Tabar village in Raipur Rani with 310 grams of heroin.

During interrogation, Sahil revealed that he procured the contraband from his cousin, Satnam Singh. Based on this information, police laid a trap and arrested Satnam Singh on April 5, who subsequently disclosed that Lavjot Singh was the main supplier. The DCP claimed that this is the second major heroin seizure in Haryana and the biggest recovery in the history of Panchkula district police.