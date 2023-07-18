4 held for killing bizman in Amritsar; looted jewellery recovered

Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the blind murder case in which a 55-year-old businessman was murdered at his house in Indira Colony in the Mustfabad area here.

The assailants had barged into the deceased’s house with the intention of a robbery, police said. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have arrested four persons who had barged into the deceased’s house with the intention of a robbery. Gulshan Singh Sodhi was found dead by his domestic help in his bed on Monday morning. The maid had also noticed the household items scattered suspecting a robbery bid.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak alias Sunny alias Chichhar (24), Lovepreet Singh alias Kalta (20) of the Mustfabad area in Amritsar, and Kewal Masih alias Sunny (28) and Ajay alias Prince (23) of Gurdaspur district. With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered ₹35,000 cash, three cellphones, including that of the deceased, and gold jewellery. The police have also recovered a scooter used in the crime. Addressing a press conference, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city2) Prabjot Singh Virk said on the complaint of the deceased’s daughter, a case of murder and robbery was registered against some unidentified persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “A special team led-by assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Varinder Singh Khosa investigated the case and arrested the accused within six hours since the incident came to the light.” ACP Khosa said, “Our investigation has found that accused Sunny and Kalta live near the deceased’s house. Both the accused were aware about Gulshan living alone in his home. The duo accused with the help of their two more accomplices had planned to commit robbery in the house.” He said, “The four accused entered the house at around 1am on Monday and started stealing the goods. When Gulshan opposed the attempt of the accused, he was attacked on his head with a steal bangle. The accused had decamped after stealing cash and gold jewellery.” Police are yet to ascertain if the accused had died soon after being hit with the bangle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACP said accused will be produced in a local court for their police remand. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (house-trespassing), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sadar police station against the four accused.