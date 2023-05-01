5 held as police solve blind murder case in Patiala

The district police have solved double murder case involving two youth, who were murdered on intervening night of April 23 and 24, on the rear side of a bus stand.

Some of the accused have a past criminal record, said SSP adding that the accused have been taken on remand for further investigation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said that after the murder of Nakul and Anil Kumar, police registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation.

He said that superintendent of police (SP) Muhammad Sarfraz Alam and inspector Shaminder Singh, led a team of police officers and solved this double blind murder by arresting five accused identified as Yogesh Negi, Jatin Kumar, Rahul, Ashwini Kumar alias Kali and Ashok Kumar, while another accomplice Arshdeep Singh is still at large.

SSP said that during the investigation it has come to fore that about three years ago on Holi, the accused had a tiff with the deceased. However, a compromise was ensured by some common friends.

Since then the accused had been wanting to kill Nakul and Anil Kumar alias Chhotu. They found them alone and killed them. Some of the accused have a past criminal record, said SSP adding that the accused have been taken on remand for further investigation. He said that the Patiala Police have succeeded in tracing about a dozen blind murder cases during the last 5 months.