Autopsy reveals 39-yr-old Delhi man was murdered in Ggm farmhouse

A Delhi man who visited a farmhouse in Raisina to organise a promotional event for an international mobile phone brand was allegedly murdered and then thrown into a swimming pool to make it look like an accidental drowning case, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Police confirmed that the man was murdered after the post-mortem report revealed that he had received severe injuries in his brain and spinal cord. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the incident took place on the night of April 24 and the murder was committed in such a way that even the family members of the deceased thought that he had drowned after the body was fished out from the swimming pool. They said police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and no suspects have been identified yet.

Police confirmed that the man was murdered after the post-mortem report revealed that he had received severe injuries in his brain and spinal cord, which made it amply clear that he was brutally assaulted and then throttled to death before being thrown into the swimming pool.

Police said the post-mortem report was received on Saturday after which an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park police station.

Police said the deceased, identified as Amit Kumar (39), was a resident of Uttam Nagar in the national Capital and worked at an authorised showroom of a mobile phone company in Delhi itself.

They said Kumar visited the farmhouse with his colleagues and the showroom owner for a brand promotion event on the day he was allegedly murdered.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said that all his colleagues had come out of the swimming pool at about 8.50pm. “After some time, they realised that Kumar was not with them, and they started searching for him. Several minutes later, one of them spotted his lifeless body floating in the pool,” he said.

The officer said that the showroom owner rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 51, where doctors declared him dead and informed police.

Investigators said that the deceased’s mother, Prabha Devi, was completely convinced that her son had drowned accidentally as he did not know how to swim. However, the body was still sent for an autopsy that revealed that it was a murder case, they added.

Gagandeep, the deceased’s sister, said they had no information about what unfolded at the farmhouse. “He had no enmity with anyone. Our mother had fallen severely ill after the incident, and she is still undergoing treatment in a hospital. A thorough probe is needed,” she added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said they are gathering CCTV footage at the farmhouse to gather details. “The CCTV footage will also help in ascertaining the identity of all the guests after which the suspects will be zeroed-in and interrogated,” he added.

Incidentally, this is the second such incident in Gurugram in less than two months. On March 18, an 18-year-old Delhi boy Ishaan Aggarwal had drowned in a swimming pool at a farmhouse on Jail Road in Bhondsi. He had gone there with his friends to attend a birthday party. The farmhouse owner was booked for alleged negligence as there were no safety measures in the pool, police said.