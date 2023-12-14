Police to provide real-time traffic updates

The Ludhiana police are gearing up to provide real-time updates of traffic through a mobile app to help the commuters. The police have tied up with MapmyIndia, an app that would take information from traffic police personnel and police control room teams and update the users about potholes, traffic jams and alternative routes in case of road blocks.

Ali Rizvi, vice-president of MapmyIndia and assistant commissioner of police (ACP traffic) Charanjiv Lamba conducted a training programme for the police personnel about the technology.

The training was aimed at enabling the police personnel in easing traffic movement and improving road safety in Ludhiana though the use of technology along with government systems. The application will be free to use for the citizens.

The ACP said that the Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MapmyIndia. Apart from displaying real time updates on traffic, the application would display nearby locations of the facilities of government services on the map, generate route options with estimated time of arrival and distance between two selected locations.

The app would provide information to users about traffic-related issues such as speed limits, parking zones, water logging, road conditions and hazards, grid locks, traffic light failure and accidents, he added.

According to officials, the app would alert the users about accident-prone areas and road stretches with stray animals menace.

Rizvi said that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police had already signed an MoU with the company.

Rahul Verma, traffic missionary, said that all traffic police personnel, PCR teams and selected personnel from police stations and police posts would be given training in updating information on the app. The real-time information on the app would help the authorities to manage the flow of traffic and to avoid jam-like situations, he said.