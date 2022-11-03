Police to question gym owner for sheltering gangster Landa’s aides

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Wednesday brought a Ludhiana-based gym owner to Mohali on production warrant for questioning in connection with the RPG attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in May.

Police said Kuldeep Kohli had been nominated in the FIR lodged last month against at least 10 people for providing hideouts to associates of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, the prime accused behind the attack, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Kohli was brought to Mohali from Ludhiana Central Jail, where he was lodged for another case, and produced before a local court that sent him to three-day in SSOC custody.

Earlier last month, Kohli, along with two others, were arrested for helping gangster Deepak Tinu, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escape from Mansa police custody.

Police said they suspect that Kohli provided shelter to Landa’s aides at the behest of US-based gangster Jagroop Singh, alias Roop, and they will question him to find out if he harboured those involved in the RPG attack.

“Landa provides funds to members of his gang here, Rinda provides funds, arms and ammunition, while Roop helps in sheltering them. As per our sources, Kohli was in touch with Roop. It is important for us to know about the source of funding and hideouts of this gang and thus Kohli was brought on a production warrant here,” shared a senior police officer.

Police said Kohli had been in touch with Roop for a long time and was earlier also involved in the low-intensity grenade blast at CIA building in Nawanshahr.

