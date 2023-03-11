Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police will launch WhatsApp number for residents, says new Chandigarh SSP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2023 02:51 AM IST

The Chandigarh SSP said police will also strengthen the beat system and even use technological intervention wherever needed

A day after taking over charge, Chandigarh’s new senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said the police will soon release a WhatsApp number to enable residents to directly share information with her.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur interacting with media at the police headquarter, Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
During an interaction with the media on Friday, the SSP said, “Easy availability of drugs is a major concern. To get information about drug circulation, we will be releasing a number, where residents can share any information about drugs or crime freely. The informer’s identity will not be revealed.”

Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer, took charge as SSP Chandigarh on Thursday. She will be in Chandigarh on a three-year deputation.

“We will also strengthen the police beat system and even use technological intervention wherever needed,” the SSP said to build connect with residents.

“No one will be allowed to spoil law and order of the city. Area-specific strategy will be prepared to deal with street crime. Gangsters as well as criminals will be dealt with strictly,” she added.

Saturday, March 11, 2023
