Police yet to summon Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, singer Rocky Mittal in Kasauli gangrape case

Police are yet to summon or record the statements of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, and singer Jai Bhagwan, popularly known as Rocky Mittal, who have been accused of gangraping a 28-year-old woman in Kasauli in July 2023. The woman alleged that Mohan Lal Badoli and Rocky Mittal had forced her to consume alcohol and raped her at a hotel in Kasauli in Solan district in July 2023. She further alleged that they had shot compromising videos and photos of her. (HT File)

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kasauli police station on December 13, 2024, 17 months after the alleged incident. This has made the probe challenging for the police who barely have any medical or scientific evidence to work with.

The woman has also refused to undergo medical examination.

Senior police officials, not willing to be named, said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage is also not available.

The 28-year-old told the police that about two months ago, the accused had forced her to visit Panchkula where they had tried to get a case registered against her. On the reason for delay in approaching the police, the victim said that she had been threatened by the accused and was also worried about the social stigma surrounding rape.

Both accused have been booked under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.