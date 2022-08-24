Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife Asha Devi, 32, a mother of two daughters, following an argument over some family matter
A Special Police Officer (SPO) on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned his pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The accused, SPO Mohan Lal, is absconding, they said, adding his house was set ablaze by some angry villagers.
Senior superintendent of police Ramesh Chander Kotwal said special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.
The SPO fled the scene before the neighbours arrived, they said, adding some agitated people torched his house before the situation was brought under control by police.
The officials said the woman was eight months pregnant and her baby also died in her womb.
-
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
-
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
-
High court orders fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians, others
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians and others, who had approached Punjab government's decision of withdrawing or truncating security of protectees. The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May, after singer, Sidhu Moosewala, was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight, days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
-
₹5 lakh stolen from SUV in Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj
Unidentified accused stole two bags containing ₹5.03 lakh and a few documents from an SUV in Miller Ganj area. The owner of the car had stopped in Miller Ganj to fix a flat tire. The complainant said he, along with his driver Bikram Kumar and uncle Naveen Nayyar, was going to the factory in their Toyota Fortuner, but got a flat tire when they reached outside a gurdwara near Miller Ganj.
-
AAP’s political vendetta similar to Pak govt’s approach: Warring
Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) for “falsely implicating Congress leaders in corruption cases”, party's Punjab chief Raja Warring on Tuesday, said politicians in India have increasingly started practicing political vendetta similar to that of politicians in Pakistan. He said the way Pakistan government filed a case against their former AAP government, President Imran Khan was also arresting Congress leaders under false charges.
