Policies, laws must align with needs of youth: Om Birla

Underscoring the need for greater participation by every section of society in democratic institutions from panchayats to Parliament for better policy making, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the policies and laws formulated in our legislatures must align with the needs of the new generation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lights a ceremonial lamp with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the inaugural three-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II (North Zone) conference organized by the Haryana Legislative Assembly, in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II (North Zone) Conference in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Birla said that bigger participation by youth, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other sections of society in democratic institutions will help in better policymaking and realising the goal of a developed India.

During the three-day-long conference, the delegates will deliberate on the theme: “Role of an aware society and representatives of the people in facing future challenges and realising the goal of Viksit Bharat–2047.”

Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Cabinet ministers and MLAs of Haryana were among the galaxy of leaders who attended the inaugural session. The conference is also being attended by assembly speakers of 12 states. Besides, the presiding officers of the CPA Zone-II member states—Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi—assembly speakers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal are also attending this conference.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a national pledge that requires active cooperation of every citizen and institution of the country. To realise this vision, he said, it is imperative that our policies, schemes, programmes and budgetary provisions bring positive changes to the life of the last person in society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a national pledge that requires active cooperation of every citizen and institution of the country. To realise this vision, he said, it is imperative that our policies, schemes, programmes and budgetary provisions bring positive changes to the life of the last person in society. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The policies and laws formulated in our legislatures must resonate with the aspirations and requirements of the new generation... While India’s growing population was once viewed as a challenge, today that very youth demographic has become its greatest strength. To leverage this, the youth must be equipped with skill development, quality education and a mindset for innovation,” Birla said, stressing public participation in democratic institutions from panchayats to Parliament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The greater the participation of youth and every other section of society in democratic institutions, the earlier we will realise the vision of a developed India. The greater the public participation, the greater the transformation in society,” he said.

Stressing the importance of meaningful and positive discussions in assemblies, Birla said that when every individual contributes, the strength of India and the power of its youth will grow.

Birla also drew the attention of participants towards what he said was the global landscape undergoing major shifts even as the world is navigating various geopolitical tensions.

Birla said that despite such challenging times, India is consistently moving forward on the strength of its long-term policies and plans backed by good governance and a stable, strong, and robust legal framework.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said while closely studying global trends in developed nations, India has introduced necessary and pragmatic changes from time to time, tailored to its own social and economic conditions.

“Today, the entire world looks towards India with renewed hope and immense possibilities… therefore, this is the time for collective efforts and comprehensive participation,” said Birla, adding that every citizen should feel a sense of belonging towards democratic institutions and consider legislatures as their own institutions.

“Greater public participation will lead to greater social transformation and accelerate the country’s development journey,” he said, emphasising the role of youth in nation-building.

Birla said India possesses immense demographic strength and efforts should be made to prepare and empower the youth.

“When every individual in society contributes, the strength of India and the power of its youth will grow immensely,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to the role of legislators, he said elected representatives are among the most effective instruments for bringing change in their constituencies through policy interventions and development initiatives.

He expressed hope that the conference will deliberate on ways to increase public participation in democratic institutions and strengthen collective efforts towards building a developed India.

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh felicitated presiding officers and delegates attending the conference at Lok Bhavan.

In a symbolic gesture promoting environmental sustainability, all delegates travelled to Haryana Lok Bhavan and other places in electric buses in line with the national call for saving fuel.

The delegates attending Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) being held under the aegis of the Haryana Legislative Assembly watched the play “Samvidhan Ke Nayak” staged at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Monday evening. The play was presented with the support of the Haryana Art and Culture department and Ras Kala Manch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On this occasion, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria were also present and appreciated the message of the play and the performances of the artists, an official spokesperson said.