Policies of government made farming a loss-making deal: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded ₹500 bonus on the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government on wheat.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Hooda said farming has become a loss-making deal due to the policies of the government and skyrocketing inflation has almost doubled the cost of farming.

“Besides inflation, farmers are constantly facing the brunt of the weather. The production of wheat is significantly lower this time. In such a situation, a bonus should be given to the farmers to compensate them for the loss,” he added.

Hooda also supported the farmers’ stir in Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages in the district.

“The demand of the farmers is completely justified and they should also get compensation. The government should take cognisance of their demands and make a positive decision soon,” the leader of the opposition added.

The former chief minister said the BJP-JJP government is a complete failure on all fronts, and this is why it is afraid to go to the polls. “It is due to this fear that the government has postponed panchayat and corporation elections,” he added.

Hooda said every section of the state is suffering because of the policies of the government.

“Corruption and inflation have crossed all limits. Big scams are being carried out in different areas. The Congress had raised the demand for a probe by the CBI, but the government is running away from it. Questions are bound to be raised on the intention of such a government,” he added.