Policy will be made to boost border tourism in Punjab: Tourism secy

Students in Punjabi attire perform during the 17th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) in Amritsar on Friday. (PTI)

The overall potential of the tourism sector in Punjab is being developed to attract Indians living abroad and foreign tourists from different regions, said Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, principal secretary, tourism and cultural affairs department, Punjab, on Friday, while addressing a industry roundtable on border and heritage tourism organised during the 17th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She said a separate plan will be made to promote border tourism in the state.

“Everyday people from the country and abroad come to see the retreat ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Fazilka areas on the India-Pakistan border. A tourism policy will be made keeping in mind the characteristics of the districts in the state,” she said.

She revealed that in the first six months of 2023, at least 88,16,155 foreign tourists visited Punjab. Apart from culture and water policy, destination-based tourism will be promoted to make the state “Rangla Punjab”.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s high commissioner Nilesh Roneel Kumar, Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador ACKAP Askar Beshimov, Bangladesh’s high commissioner Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Uzbekistan’s trade economic counsellor Khurshidbek Samiev, Indonesia’s trade attache Bona Kusuma reached Amritsar to attend the expo. During the round table, ACKAP Askar Beshimov said 100 new industries are being set up in India by his country, many of which will be established in Punjab.

Subsidy of ₹3,133 crore will be given to industries in Punjab: Power minister

Punjab public works and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the state government is committed to providing cheap electricity to the industrialists of the state. Addressing the exporter’s conclave during 17th PITEX, he said a budget of ₹258 crore has been provisioned for the year 2020-24, which includes ₹3,133 crore for power tariff subsidy and ₹75 crore for incentives.

