Political action should not be taken to satisfy ego: Punjab BJP chief on Majithia drug case

Political action should not be taken to satisfy one’s ego or for political vendetta, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma said on Tuesday while reacting to a drug case registered against former cabinet minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

“The guilty should be punished at all costs... However, questions will be raised on the timing, as to why action is being taken after over four-and-a-half years,” said Sharma, questioning the Congress government’s failure to “work seriously” towards making Punjab a drug-free state.

“The BJP has a clear stand that action should not be taken with political motive, but the drug accused should not be spared, whether one is a big man or anyone else. Eventually, the court will decide who is guilty,” said the BJP leader, who was in Sangrur to hold a meeting with party workers ahead of the assembly elections.

Sharma said the BJP has given the slogan of “Nawa Punjab” (New Punjab), as the Congress and Akali governments had failed to address decades old issues of corruption, drug and illegal mining. “We will make a corruption-free and drug-free Punjab. Those who want to be part of this journey will be welcomed,” he said.

Questioned about some tainted Congress leaders joining the saffron party, he said: “The BJP is working with its philosophy. Every person who believes in the party’s ideology and has a clean image will be inducted.”