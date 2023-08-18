Congress sharpens offensive as blame game over Nuh violence intensifies

The political blame game over communal clashes in Nuh has started turning shriller ahead of the Haryana assembly monsoon session where the Congress is set to corner the BJP-JJP coalition government, which was initially caught napping when riots broke out in Muslim-dominated Mewat. Former chief minister and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda held the CLP meeting to fine-tune the floor strategy of the party, while the state government on Thursday issued a set of instructions to the officers for smooth conduct of House proceedings when the session will start on August 25. (HT File)

A day after Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar charged the Congress with sparking communal clashes in Nuh during the VHP-led Mewat Brij Mandal dharmik yatra, the Congress on Thursday stepped-up offensive against the state government.

What has raised the political tempers is Dhankar’s pointed accusation that “Nischit roop se Congress ne bhadkaya Nuh violence ko .” This has given additional ammunition to the Congress to corner the government over Nuh violence where six people, including two home guards, died in the clashes that also spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

A number of people were injured and police personnel were shot.

Furious over BJP’s insinuation about “Congress hand in Nuh violence”, the CLP leader said the BJP was habitual of blaming political opponents to hide its own failures.

The Congress, which is a principal opposition party in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, asked the government why “no preventive steps were taken” to check entry of outsiders in Mewat” ahead of the religious yatra.

And, on the other hand, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been on the back foot ever since the violence broke out, in a guarded response reiterated that “no culprit will be spared” and that probe into the Nuh violence was underway.

“Since all these things are under investigation, at this stage it won’t be appropriate to say anything more,” Khattar said responding to queries related to Nuh violence, in a news conference here. When asked about the VHP planning to resume the Braj Mandal Yatra on August 28, Khattar denied having received any official intimation in this regard.

Congress strategy

In its CLP meeting, Congress decided to move an adjournment motion in the monsoon session of the assembly, seeking a debate on what Hooda said was “deteriorating” law and order, Nuh violence, and mismanagement of the government.

“This government has failed on all fronts,” Hooda said, adding the Opposition will hold the government to account.

Rising unemployment, rigging in CET exams, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss in millet crop, delay in flood compensation and problems people have been facing due to family identity cards and property ID, will be among the plethora of issues to be raised in the House.

Congress has also prepared the calling attention notices to be moved in the House to discuss burning issues.

“All the issues were discussed in detail in the CLP meeting,” Hooda told reporters.

“The government is playing with the future of the youth of the state in the name of CET and skill corporation. Today the youth of the state is facing maximum unemployment in the country. The answer will be sought in the monsoon session on this,” he added.

According to Hooda, the people of the state are suffering because there is a huge lack of coordination within the government. “CM says he cannot ensure the security of every citizen, and home minister Anil Vij says he learned about the Nuh violence at 3 pm on July 31,” he said, expressing surprise over “self-contradictory statements” of the ruling party leaders.

“It is equally surprising that the home minister does not have the department of CID, without the CID, the home affairs has become a ministry without eyes and ears...,” he said.

Hooda questioned why did the government not take appropriate steps at the right time to deal with Nuh’s violence despite knowing everything in advance. “After all, why is the government running away from the judicial inquiry into the whole matter,” he asked.

