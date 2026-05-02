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Political instability prevails in Punjab, says Haryana CM

Addressing a programme organised by industrialists in Mandi Gobindgarh, the city known as “Steel Town”, CM said that Punjab needs a double-engine government that does not merely make promises but also has the ability to fulfil them

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Political instability is increasing in Punjab with politics in the border state currently passing through a phase where a deep conflict is visible between power, stability and public interest, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

Saini said that the industry in Mandi Gobindgarh is facing several serious crises, including expensive electricity and policy instability, weakening the backbone of industries here. (HT Photo)

Addressing a programme organised by industrialists in Mandi Gobindgarh, the city known as “Steel Town”, CM said that Punjab needs a double-engine government that does not merely make promises but also has the ability to fulfil them.

“There is a need for leadership that is not afraid of taking decisions and that places public welfare above everything else and that works in the national interest,” Saini said, adding that if a Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed in Punjab, work will be done to create a “Viksit Punjab” on the lines of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

“Punjab is passing through a phase where a deep conflict is visible between power and public interest…political instability is increasing in Punjab today.”

‘Cultural identity, spirituality bind Punjab, Haryana’

The CM on Friday underlined the deep cultural and spiritual bond shared between Punjab and Haryana, stating that irrespective of geographical boundaries of the two states, their traditions and way of life remain intrinsically connected.

Addressing a gathering in Pojewal village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr to mark 24th barsi samagam of Brahmanand Maharaj Bhuriwale, the CM said that the shared heritage of both states is shaped by the teachings of revered saints, whose influence transcends borders and generations.

On this occasion, Saini also announced a financial assistance of 11 lakh to support the institution’s ongoing efforts in promoting girls’ education. “Spiritual leaders do not belong to any one region as they belong to humanity as a whole. Brahmanand Maharaj Bhuriwale commands equal reverence in Haryana, where a large number of his followers continue to draw inspiration from his teachings,” Saini said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Political instability prevails in Punjab, says Haryana CM
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